Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CCL

In trading on Thursday, shares of Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.47, changing hands as high as $23.86 per share. Carnival Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCL's low point in its 52 week range is $16.32 per share, with $31.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.77. The CCL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

