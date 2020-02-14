Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CC

In trading on Friday, shares of Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.14, changing hands as high as $18.78 per share. Chemours Co shares are currently trading up about 14.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.71 per share, with $41.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.09.

