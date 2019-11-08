Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CBRL

In trading on Friday, shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Symbol: CBRL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $164.55, changing hands as high as $164.56 per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBRL's low point in its 52 week range is $150.43 per share, with $185 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $164.35.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.