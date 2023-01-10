Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CBRL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $103.19, changing hands as high as $105.11 per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBRL's low point in its 52 week range is $81.87 per share, with $135.995 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.78.

