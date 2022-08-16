Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $198.94, changing hands as high as $200.16 per share. Chubb Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CB's low point in its 52 week range is $171.96 per share, with $218.985 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $199.00. The CB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

