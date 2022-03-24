Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CASY

In trading on Thursday, shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $193.04, changing hands as high as $193.28 per share. Casey's General Stores, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CASY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CASY's low point in its 52 week range is $170.82 per share, with $229.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $193.22.

