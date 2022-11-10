Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CASH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pathward Financial Inc (Symbol: CASH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.87, changing hands as high as $44.42 per share. Pathward Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CASH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CASH's low point in its 52 week range is $31.16 per share, with $65.955 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.36.

