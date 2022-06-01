Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CAE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CAE Inc (Symbol: CAE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.68, changing hands as high as $27.91 per share. CAE Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAE's low point in its 52 week range is $20.96 per share, with $34.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.47.

