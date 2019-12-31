Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CADE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cadence Bancorporation (Symbol: CADE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.16, changing hands as high as $18.18 per share. Cadence Bancorporation shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CADE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CADE's low point in its 52 week range is $14.66 per share, with $23.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.07.

