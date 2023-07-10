Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BXMT

In trading on Monday, shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.37, changing hands as high as $21.45 per share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BXMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BXMT's low point in its 52 week range is $16.605 per share, with $31.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.34.

