Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BrightView Holdings Inc (Symbol: BV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.07, changing hands as high as $16.26 per share. BrightView Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BV's low point in its 52 week range is $10.93 per share, with $19.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.99.

