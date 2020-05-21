Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BTZ

In trading on Thursday, shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (Symbol: BTZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.45, changing hands as high as $13.46 per share. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BTZ's low point in its 52 week range is $9.12 per share, with $14.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.46.

