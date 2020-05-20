Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BTI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of British American Tobacco plc (Symbol: BTI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.30, changing hands as high as $38.48 per share. British American Tobacco plc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BTI's low point in its 52 week range is $27.32 per share, with $45.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.