Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BSX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.42, changing hands as high as $41.61 per share. Boston Scientific Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSX's low point in its 52 week range is $34.98 per share, with $47.495 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.65.

