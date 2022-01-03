Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BSM

In trading on Monday, shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (Symbol: BSM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.65, changing hands as high as $10.78 per share. Black Stone Minerals LP shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSM's low point in its 52 week range is $6.70 per share, with $12.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.86.

