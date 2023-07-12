Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BSCQ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: BSCQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.96, changing hands as high as $19.05 per share. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSCQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSCQ's low point in its 52 week range is $18.37 per share, with $19.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.03.

