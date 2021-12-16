Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BRSP

In trading on Thursday, shares of BrightSpire Capital Inc (Symbol: BRSP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.46, changing hands as high as $9.61 per share. BrightSpire Capital Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRSP's low point in its 52 week range is $7.045 per share, with $10.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.