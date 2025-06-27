Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BRO

In trading on Friday, shares of Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $109.64, changing hands as high as $110.51 per share. Brown & Brown Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRO's low point in its 52 week range is $88.31 per share, with $125.675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.41. The BRO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.