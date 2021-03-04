Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BRFS

In trading on Thursday, shares of BRF S.A. (Symbol: BRFS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $3.92, changing hands as high as $4.12 per share. BRF S.A. shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRFS's low point in its 52 week range is $2.27 per share, with $5.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.10.

