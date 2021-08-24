Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BRC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.67, changing hands as high as $53.04 per share. Brady Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRC's low point in its 52 week range is $37.47 per share, with $61.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.90.

