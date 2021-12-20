Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BPMP

In trading on Monday, shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: BPMP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.45, changing hands as high as $14.60 per share. BP Midstream Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 12.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BPMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BPMP's low point in its 52 week range is $10.25 per share, with $15.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.