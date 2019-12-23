Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BPMC

In trading on Monday, shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (Symbol: BPMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.34, changing hands as high as $81.90 per share. Blueprint Medicines Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BPMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BPMC's low point in its 52 week range is $44.5766 per share, with $102.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.81.

