Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BOX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Box Inc (Symbol: BOX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.21, changing hands as high as $27.35 per share. Box Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOX's low point in its 52 week range is $22.31 per share, with $33.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.35.

