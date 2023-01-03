Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BOH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.14, changing hands as high as $78.22 per share. Bank of Hawaii Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BOH's low point in its 52 week range is $70.15 per share, with $92.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.55.
