Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BNPQF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bnp Paribas (Symbol: BNPQF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.37, changing hands as high as $69.36 per share. Bnp Paribas shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNPQF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BNPQF's low point in its 52 week range is $57.04 per share, with $80.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.36.

