Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BNDX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (Symbol: BNDX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.42, changing hands as high as $48.47 per share. Vanguard Total International Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BNDX's low point in its 52 week range is $47.30 per share, with $49.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.44.

