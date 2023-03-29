Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BMRN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $94.30, changing hands as high as $94.44 per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMRN's low point in its 52 week range is $70.73 per share, with $117.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.