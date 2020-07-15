Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BMCH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (Symbol: BMCH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.41, changing hands as high as $25.79 per share. BMC Stock Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMCH's low point in its 52 week range is $13.38 per share, with $31.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.55.

