Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BMBL

In trading on Monday, shares of Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.85, changing hands as high as $21.05 per share. Bumble Inc shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMBL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMBL's low point in its 52 week range is $14.735 per share, with $39.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.81.

