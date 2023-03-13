Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BLV

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (Symbol: BLV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.29, changing hands as high as $76.98 per share. Vanguard Long-Term Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLV's low point in its 52 week range is $66.44 per share, with $92.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.11.

