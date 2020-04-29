Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BLD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TopBuild Corp (Symbol: BLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.65, changing hands as high as $102.55 per share. TopBuild Corp shares are currently trading up about 9.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLD's low point in its 52 week range is $54.83 per share, with $125.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.98.

