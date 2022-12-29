Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BL

In trading on Thursday, shares of BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.32, changing hands as high as $67.35 per share. BlackLine Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BL's low point in its 52 week range is $48.73 per share, with $105.4263 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.00.

