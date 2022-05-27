Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BKU

In trading on Friday, shares of BankUnited Inc. (Symbol: BKU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.98, changing hands as high as $42.12 per share. BankUnited Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKU's low point in its 52 week range is $37.075 per share, with $48.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.16.

