Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BKH

In trading on Monday, shares of Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.44, changing hands as high as $68.03 per share. Black Hills Corporation shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKH's low point in its 52 week range is $58.425 per share, with $72.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.72.

