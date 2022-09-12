Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BKE

In trading on Monday, shares of Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.99, changing hands as high as $35.12 per share. Buckle, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKE's low point in its 52 week range is $26.50 per share, with $57.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.90.

