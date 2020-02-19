Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BKD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc (Symbol: BKD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.36, changing hands as high as $8.51 per share. Brookdale Senior Living Inc shares are currently trading up about 21.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKD's low point in its 52 week range is $5.97 per share, with $8.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.41.

