Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BIZD

In trading on Friday, shares of the BDC Income ETF (Symbol: BIZD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.51, changing hands as high as $16.55 per share. BDC Income shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIZD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIZD's low point in its 52 week range is $14.60 per share, with $17.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.