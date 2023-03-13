Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BIV

Markets
In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (Symbol: BIV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.94, changing hands as high as $76.28 per share. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BIV's low point in its 52 week range is $71.4018 per share, with $82.9258 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.06.

