Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BITO

In trading on Monday, shares of the ProShares Bitcoin ETF (Symbol: BITO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.44, changing hands as high as $23.62 per share. ProShares Bitcoin shares are currently trading up about 13.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BITO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BITO's low point in its 52 week range is $16.11 per share, with $33.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.51.

