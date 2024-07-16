Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BIO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $310.03, changing hands as high as $314.02 per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIO's low point in its 52 week range is $261.59 per share, with $431.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $313.90. The BIO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

