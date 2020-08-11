Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BIF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (Symbol: BIF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.40, changing hands as high as $10.47 per share. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIF's low point in its 52 week range is $7.5401 per share, with $11.9898 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.47.

