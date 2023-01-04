Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BIDU

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Baidu Inc (Symbol: BIDU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $124.77, changing hands as high as $129.96 per share. Baidu Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIDU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIDU's low point in its 52 week range is $73.5801 per share, with $171.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $130.07.

