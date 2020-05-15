Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BHVN

In trading on Friday, shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.33, changing hands as high as $46.04 per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHVN's low point in its 52 week range is $26.56 per share, with $67.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.69.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.