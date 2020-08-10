Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BG

In trading on Monday, shares of Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.39, changing hands as high as $46.64 per share. Bunge Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BG's low point in its 52 week range is $29 per share, with $58.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.46.

