Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BEST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BEST Inc (Symbol: BEST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.38, changing hands as high as $5.49 per share. BEST Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BEST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BEST's low point in its 52 week range is $4.10 per share, with $6.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.49.

