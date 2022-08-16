Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BERY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.45, changing hands as high as $61.50 per share. Berry Global Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BERY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BERY's low point in its 52 week range is $50.10 per share, with $74.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.22.

