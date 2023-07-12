Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BEPC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookfield Renewable Corp (Symbol: BEPC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.71, changing hands as high as $31.92 per share. Brookfield Renewable Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BEPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BEPC's low point in its 52 week range is $27.19 per share, with $42.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.71.

