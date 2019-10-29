Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BDXA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDXA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.82, changing hands as high as $62.14 per share. Becton, Dickinson & Co shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDXA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BDXA's low point in its 52 week range is $54.669 per share, with $64.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.63.

