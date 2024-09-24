Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BDX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $236.57, changing hands as high as $238.69 per share. Becton, Dickinson & Co shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BDX's low point in its 52 week range is $218.75 per share, with $269.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $236.50. The BDX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

