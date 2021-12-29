Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BDJ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (Symbol: BDJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.02, changing hands as high as $10.07 per share. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BDJ's low point in its 52 week range is $8.21 per share, with $10.685 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.09.

